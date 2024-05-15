RR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 65 of IPL 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. While RR have qualified for the playoffs, they would be keen to return to winning ways and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two. PBKS have been eliminated and would be playing for pride.

While Rajasthan have qualified for the playoffs, they are on a three-match losing streak, which is not ideal as they head into the next round. After losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, RR were held to 141-5, a total CSK chased in 18.2 overs.

Punjab Kings have lost their last two matches. In their previous game, they were hammered by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 60 runs. Batting first, RCB posted an imposing 241-7 on the board. In the chase, PBKS were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have met 27 times in the IPL, with RR winning 16 matches and PBKS 11. Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets when the teams met in the first half of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

RR's record vs PBKS in home matches

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati serve as Rajasthan's home ground in the IPL. Looking at RR's home record against PBKS, they have won five matches and lost two.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 5

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings matches

Rajasthan Royals have won four of the last five IPL 2024 matches played against Punjab Kings. The latter's only win during this period came in April 2023 when they registered a five-run win in Guwahati.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings games:

RR (152/7) beat PBKS (147/8) by 3 wickets, April 13, 2024

RR (189/6) beat PBKS (187/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2023

PBKS (197/4) beat RR (192/7) by 5 runs, April 5, 2023

RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7, 2022

RR (185) beat PBKS (183/4) by 2 runs, September 21, 2021

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback