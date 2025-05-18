RR vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025 (18/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 59

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18, in match number 59 of IPL 2025. The Punjab-based side secured a 10-run victory over the home team in the afternoon clash.
PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. Nehal Wadhera shone with the bat, scoring 70 runs off 37 balls. Shashank Singh upped the ante towards the back end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 59 runs from 30 deliveries.
The visiting side registered 219/5 in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande picked up two scalps, while Kwena Maphaka and Akash Madhwal picked up one wicket each.
Rajasthan's run chase kicked off with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering 76-run partnership off 29 balls. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar dismissed both the well-set batters, swinging the momentum in Punjab's favor.
Jaiswal finished with 50 runs off 25 balls. Dhruv Jurel also notched up a half-century, contributing 53 runs from 31 deliveries. However, RR ultimately fell short of the target, ending at 209/7 after 20 overs.
Brar was the pick of the bowlers. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as he recorded brilliant figures of 4-0-22-3 in the high-scoring affair.
PBKS are currently placed second in the points table, with 17 points after 12 games. RR, on the other hand, are already out of the playoffs race and continue languishing at the ninth spot. They have six points to their name in 13 outings.
On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:
#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal's first-over onslaught against PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal played attacking shots right from the word go. He was up against left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the first over of the run chase. The southpaw went out with all guns blazing, kickstarting the innings with a boundary.
He continued his attack, hitting three more fours and a six in the same over. Jaiswal accumulated 22 runs from the first over.
It is worth mentioning that this was the third instance where Jaiswal scored 20 or more runs in the first over of an innings.
#2 Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh celebrate Riyan Parag's wicket in interesting fashion
PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar bowled a stunning spell in the contest. After removing the two openers, he picked up another important wicket by getting the better of Riyan Parag in the 14th over.
Parag went for a heave on the leg side but was undone by extra pace. The ball ended up crashing stumps, and he departed after scoring 13 runs off 11 balls. While celebrating the dismissal, Arshdeep Singh made Brar wear his sunglasses.
#3 Shashank Singh plays innovative ramp shot against Akash Madhwal
Shashank Singh helped PBKS reach a stiff total with his explosive unbeaten half-century. The swashbuckling batter struck three sixes and five fours during his entertaining knock.
One of the fours came with the help of an innovative ramp shot against seamer Akash Madhwal's bowling in the 16th over. On the third ball of the over, the bowler dished out a full-length delivery outside the off stump.
Shashank walked across and played a scoop shot to send the ball over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Here's a clip of the stroke:
