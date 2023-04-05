RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in the eighth match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

RR kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 72-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 2. The likes of Jos Buttler (54), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54), and Sanju Samson (55) impressed with the bat, hitting fine half-centuries.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball, completing a stunning four-wicket haul to help his side defend the 204-run target in a comfortable fashion.

PBKS also clinched victory in their first match. They registered a competitive total of 191 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to valuable contributions from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50) and Shikhar Dhawan (40).

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, bagging three scalps. The side ultimately secured a seven-run victory by the DLS method in the rain-hit fixture.

RR are placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 3.600. PBKS, on the other hand, have a net run rate of 0.438 and occupy the fifth spot.

The contest between RR and PBKS promises to be an enthralling one as both sides are expected to go all guns blazing in an attempt to secure their second win of the season.

On that note, we take a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the game:

#3 Jos Buttler vs Arshdeep Singh

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was instrumental in RR making it to the final the previous season. The swashbuckler aggregated 863 runs in 17 innings, taking home the Orange Cap, finishing as the leading run-getter.

The opener gave a stern warning to the other teams with his scintillating half-century against SRH.

However, PBKS has a potent bowling attack that could make things difficult for him, especially Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer has got the better of several top batters with his ability to swing the ball both ways. He is expected to test Buttler early on with the new ball with his sharp inswingers.

The contest between Buttler and Arshdeep will be key as both sides will be keen to get off to a good start in the powerplay.

#2 Trent Boult vs Shikhar Dhawan

RR's fast bowling spearhead Trent Boult did a splendid job in the first game against Hyderabad. The senior pacer bowled a fiery spell upfront, dismissing SRH's top order batters Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for ducks.

Boult moved the ball both ways at an impressive pace and looked to be in a great rhythm. The Rajasthan-based side will rely on the seamer to send PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan packing early.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #Dhawan #PBKS Will we see Shikhar Dhawan score big again in IPL 2023? 🤔 Will we see Shikhar Dhawan score big again in IPL 2023? 🤔#IPL2023 #Dhawan #PBKS https://t.co/qScd3oGTYK

Dhawan played a sensible knock against KKR, scoring 40 off 29 balls. The southpaw will back himself to see off Boult's new ball spell and ensure PBKS don't lose early wickets.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran

RR captain Sanju Samson played some breathtaking strokes against SRH as he slammed a quickfire half-century. His batting exploits will be key for the side in their forthcoming clash as well.

The keeper-batter's contest with PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran will be a delight to watch for fans, given the two players' wonderful white-ball record.

Curran conceded 38 runs from three overs and finished with a solitary wicket in his first appearance in IPL 2023. However, PBKS's marquee signing proved his worth as a bowler during the T20 World Cup last year, picking up 13 wickets in six innings.

Poll : 0 votes