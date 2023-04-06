RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings had yet another thrilling encounter in IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 5) at the Basrapara Stadium. The two teams have had an exciting rivalry over the last few seasons, and they played another close game last night.

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium played host to its first-ever IPL match. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. The conditions were great for batting, and PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (60) and Shikhar Dhawan (86*) provided a fantastic start to their franchise.

Both Dhawan and Singh scored a half-century each to help the Punjab Kings finish 197/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Rajasthan Royals lost early wickets and were down to 124/6 after 15 overs. Impact player Dhruv Jurel then joined forces with Shimron Hetmyer to take RR closer to the target.

Jurel and Hetmyer brought the equation down to 16 runs off six balls. PBKS pacer Sam Curran kept his nerve in the final over and helped PBKS pull off a five-run win against RR.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings clash is now in the history books. Here's a look at the three records that were broken during the IPL 2023 match on Wednesday.

#1 Sanju Samson broke Ajinkya Rahane's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Sanju Samson scored 42 runs off 25 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals last night. He entertained the fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium by smashing five fours and a six. Courtesy of his 42-run knock, Samson has now become the highest run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals in T20 matches.

Samson overtook Ajinkya Rahane on the all-time list. Rahane topped the leaderboard before the match with 3,098 runs, but Samson has now taken his spot with 3,128 runs to his name.

Other names present in the top four of the leaderboard are Shane Watson and Jos Buttler.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan broke David Warner's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Ahead of yesterday's match, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner jointly held the record for most IPL seasons with a half-century among left-handed batters. Both had smashed a half-century in 14 seasons each.

After scoring 86 runs last night, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has now recorded a half-century in 15 different IPL seasons, the highest by a left-hander.

Virat Kohli is the only other batter to have achieved this feat in 15 different seasons.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan broke Virat Kohli's record during last night's IPL 2023 game

Shikhar Dhawan recorded his 50th 50+ score in Indian Premier League matches last night. He achieved the feat in his 207th innings, becoming the fastest Indian batter to become a member of this unique club.

Virat Kohli was the first Indian batter to accomplish this feat. He recorded his 50th 50+ score in 216 innings, while Dhawan took nine innings less.

Dhawan and Kohli will go head-to-head in IPL 2023 on April 20 in an afternoon match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

