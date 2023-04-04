RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting this encounter.

Rajasthan Royals got off to a perfect start to the 16th edition of the IPL. The runners-up of the last edition comprehensively defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game.

Fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (54), Jos Buttler (54), and Sanju Samson (55) helped the Royals post a mammoth 203 on the board. Yuzvendra Chahal then bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets as they restricted SRH to 131/8 for a 72-run victory.

Punjab Kings also made a very good start to the competition. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a fifty and contributions from the other batters helped the Kings finish their innings on 191/5. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/19 in his three overs. It helped them win the game by seven runs on the DLS method.

The Kings will be hoping to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Details:

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 8, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 5 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters need to be patient early in their innings. Once they get their eye in, they can start hitting through the line.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Guwahati are expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings

The Kings are expected to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

Both the Royals and the Kings have made good starts to the competition. They have won their respective opening fixtures and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Rajasthan Royals look like a more solid and compact unit, and hold the edge in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win this encounter.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

