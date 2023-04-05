RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Rajasthan got the better of SunrRsers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their opening encounter, while Punjab defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via the DLS method.

As the margin of victory suggests, RR were clinical in their win over SRH. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and skipper Sanju Samson all slammed half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer came in at the end and played a breezy cameo.

Defending a huge total of 204, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4/17, while Trent Boult claimed 2/21. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rajasthan carried on with the same template that saw them reach the final in 2022.

PBKS began their journey under Shikhar Dhawan as captain on an impressive note. Batting first, they posted 191/5 against KKR as Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed 50 and Dhawan 40.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/19. Punjab will be keen to carry their winning momentum into the match against Rajasthan.

Today's RR vs PBKS toss result

Rajasthan have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“Bowling first or second doesn’t matter to our side, but we are expecting some dew.”

Both teams are going in with unchanged playing XIs.

RR vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Today's RR vs PBKS pitch report

According to Daren Ganga, the dimensions of the ground are unique. The square boundaries vary from one another. The pitch looks like a belter. Little live grass and there is some dryness on the wicket. Players who can swing the ball like (Trent) Boult can be effective.

Today's RR vs PBKS match players list

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh.

RR vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

