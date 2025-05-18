RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Rajasthan Royals will battle against the Punjab Kings in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on May 18. It is a crucial match for PBKS, who are quite close to sealing a place in the playoffs.

Ad

The Kings have earned 15 points from 11 matches so far in the league stage. If the Punjab-based franchise win their upcoming match by a decent margin, they can jump from third to first position in the standings.

On the other side, the Royals have zero chance of making it to the playoffs. They will be keen to spoil Punjab's party and entertain their home fans with some quality cricket at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the battle between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for the 59th match of IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 59, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur has been equally helpful to bowlers and batters in IPL 2025. There have not been frequent scores of 200 or more. At the same time, it is not that teams have struggled to even touch 140 on this ground.

Ad

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The sky will be mostly sunny for this afternoon match in Jaipur. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 39 degrees Celsius. 22% of the city is expected to receive rainfall during the match hours in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana.

Ad

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya (Impact Player), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More