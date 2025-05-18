RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Rajasthan Royals will battle against the Punjab Kings in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on May 18. It is a crucial match for PBKS, who are quite close to sealing a place in the playoffs.
The Kings have earned 15 points from 11 matches so far in the league stage. If the Punjab-based franchise win their upcoming match by a decent margin, they can jump from third to first position in the standings.
On the other side, the Royals have zero chance of making it to the playoffs. They will be keen to spoil Punjab's party and entertain their home fans with some quality cricket at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.
Ahead of the battle between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for the 59th match of IPL 2025.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 59, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 3.30 pm IST.
Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings pitch report
The pitch in Jaipur has been equally helpful to bowlers and batters in IPL 2025. There have not been frequent scores of 200 or more. At the same time, it is not that teams have struggled to even touch 140 on this ground.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings weather forecast
The sky will be mostly sunny for this afternoon match in Jaipur. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 39 degrees Celsius. 22% of the city is expected to receive rainfall during the match hours in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings probable XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana.
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya (Impact Player), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
