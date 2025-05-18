RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium for a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings on May 18. The Royals will play their first home game after the drubbing at the hands of the Mumbai Indians on May 1 in Jaipur.
On the other side, the Kings will adopt Jaipur as their home venue after this match. The Kings will host the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals for a match in Jaipur instead of Dharamasala now.
Hence, the upcoming match is important for the Kings to get adjusted to the conditions ahead of the crucial games against DC and MI. Before the match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the historic venue in Jaipur.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records
Teams chasing a target have been dominant in Jaipur, but the previous game saw the team batting first record a mammoth win. Since this is an afternoon match, the captains will be in two minds at the toss.
Here's a glance at some vital numbers from the 61 IPL matches hosted by Rajasthan:
IPL matches played: 61
Won by teams batting first: 22
Won by teams batting second: 39
Highest team total: 217/2 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 2025
Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024
Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008
Average first innings score: 166.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch report
The Jaipur pitch report will be broadcasted live from the stadium before Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer come out in the middle for the coin toss. Two experts will analyze the surface and give an idea about the boundary dimensions.
Generally, batters and bowlers have achieved almost equal success in Jaipur. The venue has offered wickets that are average for batting, fast bowling and spin bowling.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur Last IPL match
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in the last IPL game hosted by Sawai Man Singh Stadium on May 1. Half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma powered the visitors to 217/2 in their 20 overs. In response, the home team got bundled out for just 117 runs.
The batters smashed 35 fours and 13 sixes in the two innings. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma accounted for three wickets in the second innings. Here is the match summary of the clash between MI and RR:
Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 217/2 (Ryan Rickelton 61, Riyan Parag 1/12) beat Rajasthan Royals 117 (Jofra Archer 30, Karn Sharma 3/23) by 100 runs.
