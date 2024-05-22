RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of RR vs RCB match face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24.

Rajasthan were brilliant in the first half of IPL 2024 and the table-toppers for many weeks in the league stage. They lost only one of their first nine matches and were in a great position to finish in the top-two. However, Sanju Samson and Co. lost their way towards the end of the league stage. They lost four games in a row, while their last league match was abandoned due to rain.

For Bengaluru, the story is completely the opposite. They lost seven of their first eight matches. Apart from needing to win all their remaining matches in the league stage, RCB also needed to surpass Chennai Super Kings on net run rate to clinch the fourth spot. They did so with some amazing and inspired performances.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 31 times in the IPL, with RCB winning 15 matches and RR 13. Three games between the teams have produced a no result. When they clashed in the league stage of IPL 2024, Rajasthan beat Bengaluru by six wickets in Jaipur.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 13

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 15

Matches with No Result - 3

RR vs RCB head-to-head record at neutral venues

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have met 12 times at neutral venues, with RCB winning eight matches and RR four. In their last meeting at a neutral venue, RCB registered a 13-run win in Pune.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 8

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR won both matches in the 2022 season, while RCB won both games in 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

RR (189/4) beat RCB (183/3) by 6 wickets, April 6, 2024

RCB (171/5) beat RR (59) by 112 runs, May 14, 2023

RCB (189/9) beat RR (182/6) by 7 runs, April 23, 2023

RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27, 2022

RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, April 26, 2022

