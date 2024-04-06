RR vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. RR have made an exceptional start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning three out of three matches. For RCB, it has been the same old story; they have won one and lost three.

Rajasthan registered their third consecutive win in IPL 2024 by beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first, RR held MI to 125-9 as Trent Boult (3-22), Yuzvendra Chahal (3-11), and Nandre Burger (2-32) starred with the ball. The in-form Riyan Parag (54* off 39) then guided the chase as Rajasthan got home in 15.3 overs.

As for RCB, they suffered a 28-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match in Bengaluru. Bowling first, they conceded 181-5. In the chase, all their big guns struggled as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost half their side for 94. Mahipal Lomror (33 off 13) gave them something to cheer about.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 30 times in the IPL, with RCB having a 15-12 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Three games between the two sides have produced no result. In the previous IPL clash between the two teams, Bengaluru hammered Rajasthan by 112 runs in Jaipur.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 15

Matches with No Result - 3

RR vs RCB head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have met eight times at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with both sides winning four games each. In their previous meeting at the venue, RCB registered a thumping win over RR.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Looking at the last five matches played between RR and RCB, Bengaluru have won three and Rajasthan two. The teams clashed thrice in 2022, with Rajasthan winning two games and Bengaluru one. RCB have won the last two games played in Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

RCB (171/5) beat RR (59) by 112 runs, May 14, 2023

RCB (189/9) beat RR (182/6) by 7 runs, April 23, 2023

RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27, 2022

RR (144/8) beat RCB (115) by 29 runs, April 26, 2022

RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, April 5, 2022