RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 60

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completely outclassed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the 60th match of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14.

Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first on a sluggish surface. Skipper Faf du Plessis continued his stellar form with the bat, scoring a fine half-century at the top of the order.

With 55 runs off 44 balls, he was the highest run-scorer for his team. Glenn Maxwell also dazzled viewers with his dynamic strokeplay, mustering 54 runs off 33 deliveries.

While RCB's middle order batters failed to get going, Anuj Rawat chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end to help the team finish at 171/5 after 20 overs. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 29 from just 11 balls.

For RR, KM Asif and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma finished with a solitary scalp. Sanju Samson and Co. were completely blown away in the second half of the match, going down without a fight in the run chase.

The side were off to a disastrous start, with both the opening batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, failing to score a single run. Shimron Hetmyer was the only saving grace for Rajasthan with a quick-fire 35-run knock.

However, he didn't receive enough support from the rest of the batters and Rajasthan were bundled out for a paltry score of 59. Bangalore completed a comprehensive 112-run win, giving their net run rate a significant boost.

Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers, registering a fine three-wicket haul. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma bagged two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell also picked up one wicket each.

Following the dominant win, RCB find themselves in fifth place in the standings with 12 points in their kitty from as many outings. Their net run rate was -0.37 ahead of the encounter, which now stands at 0.166.

RR, on the other hand, occupy the sixth position. While they also have 12 points to their name, their net run rate have dropped to 0.140.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket A massive victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must win game📸: IPL A massive victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must win game 🔥📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket https://t.co/q4WWRqcKhe

On that note, we will look at three instances that created a buzz during the RR vs RCB match.

#1 Mohammed Siraj's sharp catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal

RR batter Devdutt Padikkal failed to step up with the bat against RCB. The left-handed batter scored just four runs before falling to Michael Bracewell in the fifth over of the run chase.

Padikkal drilled one towards the mid-wicket region. Siraj, who was placed at the position, completed a sharp low catch just inches above to ground to send the batter packing.

The on-field umpire went upstairs to check the catch. After watching a few replays, the third umpire eventually gave it out, implying that Siraj had his fingers underneath the ball.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer's hat-trick of sixes off Karn Sharma

Shimron Hetmyer fought a lone battle for his team. While wickets kept falling from one end, the power-hitter tried to accumulate some quick runs by taking a positive approach.

Leg spinner Karn Sharma was handed the ball in the eighth over of Rajashan's innings. Hetmyer took the RCB bowler to the cleaners, hitting him for three back-to-back sixes.

The swashbuckler struck one on the third ball of the over, clearing the mid-wicket boundary to get six runs. The subsequent delivery also disappeared over the same region.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket A valiant effort from Shimron Hetmyer comes to an end.📸: IPL A valiant effort from Shimron Hetmyer comes to an end. 📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket https://t.co/ajFQ42XNLQ

Hetmyer completed a hat-trick of maximums, as the fifth ball of the over was also dispatched for a stunning six over long-on.

#3 RCB wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat's MS Dhoni-esque run out

Rajasthan's Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a duck in the contest after being run out in the eighth over. Shimron Hetmyer played the cut shot off Karn Sharma's bowling that went towards deep point.

The two batters completed one run, and Ashwin seemed to be interested in the second. However, he was sent back by Hetmyer. Mohammed Siraj collected the ball and threw it at the keeper's end.

RCB keeper Anuj Rawat had his back to the stumps when he collected the throw. The gloveman went on to hit the stumps even without taking a look at them, just like MS Dhoni's widely popular no-look runout.

Poll : 0 votes