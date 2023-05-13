RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This high-octane clash will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

The Royals have had a roller-coaster ride so far. They have won six games so far and lost as many. They defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comprehensively in their last game to get back on track. It was a solid all-round effort from them away from home.

Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the KKR batters as he picked up four wickets to help his side restrict the opposition to 149/8. What followed was a blistering knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 98* off just 47 balls to help the Royals chase down the total in just 13.1 overs.

In the process, Jaiswal hit the fastest fifty in IPL’s history. The Royals will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the depleted Royal Challengers.

Bangalore are coming off a loss in their last game. They suffered a heavy loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) to stay at five wins in 11 games. They have 10 points to their name and are eager to gain some momentum.

On the back of fifties from Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68), the Royal Challengers posted 199 on the board. The bowlers then failed to step up as they were unsuccessful in keeping a check on the run flow, resulting in MI chasing down the total in just 16.3 overs.

The Royal Challengers will have to be at their absolute best while facing the Royals in their upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details:

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 60, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Sunday, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a well-balanced one. There is equal assistance to the batters and bowlers here. Pacers will get some early movement with the new ball. The surface settles as the game progresses.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Jaipur is expected to range between 28 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Team News

· Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination for their game against RCB.

· The Royals will use Devdutt Padikkal as an impact substitute if they bat second.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

· Expect Shahbaz Ahmed to come into the side in place of Anuj Rawat to add an extra bowling option.

· We can expect the Royal Challengers to use Karn Sharma as an impact substitute if they are defending on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

The Royals were outstanding in their last game and will be high in confidence. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum against the struggling Royal Challengers who will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Rajasthan Royals have all the bases covered and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win Match 60 of IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

