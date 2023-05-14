RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. Both teams will be keen to register a win and stay alive in the race for playoffs.

Rajasthan ended their three-match losing streak with a thumping nine-wicket triumph over a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous fixture. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed another four-fer and also became the leading wicket-taker in the IPL. Yashasvi Jaiswal then smashed the fastest fifty (13 balls) in the T20 league as RR romped home to victory.

Bangalore, meanwhile, will head into Sunday’s clash on the back of a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI). Half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell saw them post 199/6, batting first. However, Suryakumar Yadav (83 off 35) was unstoppable as MI chased down the target with ease.

Today's RR vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Faf du Plessis said:

“Hot conditions and from the energy point of view it’s a good thing. Also looks a dry wicket.”

For Bangalore, Wayne Parnell comes in for Josh Hazlewood, and Michael Bracewell for Wanindu Hasaranga. For RR, Adam Zampa replaces Trent Boult.

RR vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangalore subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Today’s RR vs RCB pitch report

According to WV Raman and Simon Katich, this is the second time this pitch is being used after the RR vs CSK game. There were runs in that and it will be high scoring again. The pitch looks hard, with some cracks and grass in the middle. It is, however, a day game and the ball might slow up a bit due to the heat.

Today’s RR vs RCB match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, , Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul.

RR vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

