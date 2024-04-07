RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as Virat Kohli hits joint-slowest IPL ton in thumping defeat

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slumped to their fourth IPL 2024 defeat, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them by six wickets in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Sanju Samson and Co. bowled well throughout the 20 overs despite not finding much assistance up front in the powerplay. The Royals then chased down the total without much stress as Jos Buttler smacked a sensational century.

Here are RCB's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash against RR:

IPL 2024, RR v RCB: Kohli hits ton as bowlers disappoint

Faf du Plessis: 7/10

Starved for strike for the most part of the opening partnership, Du Plessis showed comparatively better intent that Kohli, but it wasn't enough. The RCB skipper ended with a strike rate of 133.33 as his team left plenty of batting resources in the shed.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli did hit a hundred, but it's arguable that it was one of his worst. The former RCB captain hogged the strike during key phases of the game and didn't make the most of the powerplay and the death overs.

It's tough to blame him entirely, given that the rest of the batting lineup has looked dismal so far, but he was tapping singles in the 19th over trying to get to his century. He also dropped a catch.

Rajat Patidar: 5/10

Patidar wasn't needed with the bat, so he receives a standard rating.

Glenn Maxwell: 1/10

Maxwell seems to have reverted to his olden ways of slogging everything mindlessly in the IPL. The maverick RCB batter exposed his stumps to Nandre Burger and played a ridiculous cross-batted swipe to be dismissed.

Cameron Green: 3/10

Green was average with both bat and ball. His trade hasn't worked out well for RCB so far.

Saurav Chauhan: 6/10

Granted the chance to make his RCB debut, Chauhan hit a six but fell soon after. Why he was played ahead of Mahipal Lomror and sent in at No. 4 are questions only the team management can answer, but he looks like a promising hitter.

Dinesh Karthik: 5/10

Karthik didn't get to bat and receives a standard rating.

Mayank Dagar: 1/10

Dagar's two overs were horribly expensive as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson took a particular liking to him. He ended up leaking 34 runs.

Reece Topley: 7.5/10

Topley was the pick of the RCB bowlers against RR. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal early and came back to provide another breakthrough late in the piece. The left-armer was accurate and used the conditions in Jaipur to good effect.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Not given the new ball, Siraj bowled four overs that went for 35 runs. His wicket of Samson was not only a touch fortunate but also barely any consolation.

Yash Dayal: 6/10

Dayal didn't do much wrong against the Royals and hasn't done much wrong in general in IPL 2024. The swing bowler's four overs went for 37 runs, though, so RCB needed a slightly better effort from him.

Himanshu Sharma [IP]: 3/10

Playing his second IPL game, Himanshu couldn't hit the right lengths. He was either too full or too short as he went for 29 runs in his two overs. The leg-spinner was a touch unluckly, with Kohli dropping a catch in the deep.