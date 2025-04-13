RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium will play host to an IPL 2025 match for the first time on April 13. Home team Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur.
RR played their first two home games of IPL 2025 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. They will finally return to their fortress in Jaipur for their next home matches.
Before Rajasthan Royals take the field in Jaipur against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records
Teams chasing targets have achieved more success than teams defending totals in Jaipur. The teams batting second have a win percentage of close to 65% in IPL matches at this stadium.
Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous IPL matches played in Jaipur:
IPL matches played: 57
Won by teams batting first: 20
Won by teams batting second: 37
Highest team total: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024
Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008
Average first innings score: 162.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report
The Jaipur pitch report will be live from the stadium before Sanju Samson and Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch in Jaipur supports the teams batting second.
However, since this in an afternoon match, the captain might think of winning the toss and batting first. A hot sunny afternoon is predicted in Jaipur on April 13.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match
Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the last IPL game played in Jaipur. The game happened back on April 22, 2024, where Tilak Varma's half-century guided MI to 179/9 in 20 overs.
Chasing 180, RR reached 183/1 in 18.4 overs, riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten hundred. 10 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers bagging eight. The batters smashed 17 sixes. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 179/9 (Tilak Varma 65, Sandeep Sharma 5/18) lost to Rajasthan Royals 183/1 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 104*, Piyush Chawla 1/33) by 9 wickets.
