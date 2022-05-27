RR vs RCB IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Rajasthan vs Bangalore IPL 2022 Qualifier 2?

After Eliminator losses in each of their last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally got their playoff act together and booked their place in Qualifier 2 of the 2022 season. Facing off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27, RCB will have the opportunity to book their spot in a fourth IPL final.

Rajat Patidar was an unexpected hero against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a season that has seen other uncapped players like Shahbaz Ahmed shine for RCB. The big trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell haven't quite delivered yet, and if they do, this could finally be Bangalore's year.

Meanwhile, RR fell to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 although they were ahead at several moments in the game. Prasidh Krishna missed his lines and lengths in the final over and a rampaging David Miller extended GT's excellent record while chasing in their debut IPL campaign.

RR will want to make the most of their top-two finish, while RCB will look to stave off another playoff heartbreak. Both teams have everything to play for in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RR vs RCB

Mohammed Siraj made his way back into the side for the Eliminator

Barring his stellar knock against GT to help RCB qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, Kohli hasn't played any significant innings this year. Even in the Eliminator, the former RCB skipper faded after a bright start to score an almost-run-a-ball 25, leaving the Bangalore middle order to make up for his slowness at the top. He appears to be a real liability at the top, and Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing him.

RCB's pace attack hasn't been consistent throughout IPL 2022 but they seem to be finding their bearings. Mohammed Siraj returned to the playing XI in the Eliminator and scalped the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock, while Harshal Patel turned in a death-bowling masterclass. Josh Hazlewood, who was a touch expensive at the start, bowled a stellar two-wicket over at the death to turn the tide.

Add Wanindu Hasaranga's favorable match-up against Sanju Samson into the mix, and you have an RCB bowling lineup that is specifically tailored to exploit the weaknesses in the RR batting. Batting depth has been a major concern for the Royals in IPL 2022, and although Buttler's exploits in the first half of the season and the middle order's handy contributions in the second papered over the cracks, that could all come crashing down in a high-profile game.

However, RR have a potent bowling attack of their own. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have plundered 38 wickets between them this year, even as the pacers' influence has waned over time. If they can make early inroads and put RCB on the backfoot, Bangalore might not have a Patidar-like effort to rescue them two games in a row.

Both teams will look to play positive cricket, but RCB's top order just doesn't inspire confidence. While the Royal Challengers have every chance of making the final and anything can happen in a playoff game, RR have the slightest of edges heading into the knockout game.

Prediction: RR to win Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022

