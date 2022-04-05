RR vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 13

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. RR have made a grand start to their campaign, winning both their matches so far. After defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs, they also got the better of the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 23 runs.

As for RCB, they have got off to a mixed start, winning one and losing one. The franchise posted a 200-plus score against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they still went down by five wickets. In the second match, they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

Bangalore will have to be at their best against Rajasthan since the Sanju Samson-led side are looking really strong this season. They seem to have most bases covered, be it batting or bowling.

Today's IPL toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about his decision, Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“(It’s) just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch doesn't look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does.”

Both Bangalore and Rajasthan have retained their respective playing XIs from the last match.

RR vs RCB - Today's Match Playing 11s

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

RR vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Edited by Sai Krishna