RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are ruthless again.

Sanju Samson and Co. seemed to be meandering along in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) without any purpose or consistency. Several amateur errors and tactical gaffes were dictating the flow of their campaign.

In their previous game, though, the Royals pulled their socks up and turned in a truly complete performance. They hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-timer of an innings and Yuzvendra Chahal's newfound form.

The signs are ominous for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who will take on the Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

Faf du Plessis and Co. have lost three of their last four matches in the league, with the most recent loss being a humbling at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI). Their batting unit has been too reliant on certain big names, while the bowling attack has unraveled without a warning.

The two teams are separated by two places and two points on the IPL 2023 points table. While the Royals are fifth with 12 points from 12 games, the Royal Challengers have played one game fewer to be seventh in the standings.

Both teams are in must-win territory in what is almost a virtual knockout. The last time the two sides met in the league, RCB clinched a narrow seven-run win after Glenn Maxwell and Du Plessis put on a mammoth third-wicket partnership. Harshal Patel picked up three wickets.

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match Prediction: In-form Royals bank on home advantage

Uncapped keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been a revelation this season

RR are hitting their straps at the right time, while RCB are desperate to sort out their bowling concerns.

Jos Buttler found form against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before sacrificing himself for his opening partner in the previous game. Sanju Samson is slowly growing into his best self. Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped eight wickets in the team's last two matches.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has had two disappointing games on the trot. Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't been at his best, and both Harshal Patel and Vyshak Vijaykumar have been expensive despite the odd promising display.

Moreover, it seems like the Royals only need to dismiss Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to run through the RCB batting lineup. The overseas duo have bailed their team out several times this season, and if Trent Boult and Co. can see the back of them early, there might be no way back for Bangalore.

RCB definitely have the firepower to beat their upcoming opponents, but they simply haven't inspired much confidence recently. Rajasthan seem to be peaking at the right time, with the business end of the league stage approaching.

Although the Royals' revamped middle order is yet to be tested, they showed enough grit and commitment in their previous game to suggest that their best is yet to come. On paper, of course, they are clearly the better side.

Prediction: RR to win Match 60 of IPL 2023.

