RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 Eliminator match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won their last six games. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are without a win in their last five games. Yet, somehow, RR finished above RCB in the standings and booked their place in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs first.

That's just how dominant the Royals were in the first nine matches of their campaign, notching up eight wins. The Royal Challengers were equally poor, collecting just two points until even after the midpoint of the league stage. Nevertheless, the IPL is a tournament of momentum, and that's what RCB rode on to pull off one of the more improbable comebacks in history.

What will happen on Wednesday, May 22, when the two teams face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad? It's obvious who the favorites are, but everyone will know that it will just come down to which team executes their plans better on the night.

Luckily for RCB, they have Glenn Maxwell to make up for Will Jacks' absence. RR are having to struggle with Tom Kohler-Cadmore at the top of the order in place of Jos Buttler, and an injury to Shimron Hetmyer hasn't helped matters. Buttler, who smacked a century when the two teams met in the league stage, will be sorely missed despite his indifferent form of late.

Can Bengaluru continue to ride the wave and go deeper into the playoffs? Or will Rajasthan finally snap their poor run of form?

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Win Probability: Chasing team will be favorites

Yashasvi Jaiswal must fire [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

RR's team construction isn't ideal. They've often tried to sacrifice batting depth for the additional bowling option, leading to a timid approach at the top of the order. Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor form has been a major stumbling block, with the team having been heavily reliant on Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag to carry them through the middle-overs phase.

Rajasthan could consider fielding R Ashwin as an opener if Hetmyer is fit, dropping Kohler-Cadmore to the bench. But that would be a drastic change to make for a knockout game, especially with the English opener having had just one chance to make a mark.

RCB, meanwhile, are in a good space right now. Their batters are firing on all cylinders from top to bottom, and even Glenn Maxwell struck a few big hits against the Chennai Super Kings. Most bowlers are in decent rhythm, too.

It's important to note that while there wasn't much dew expected in Ahmedabad, Qualifier 1 saw chasing become significantly easier than batting first. The team that wins the toss will bowl first, and that team will be the overwhelming favorites to come out on top.

There has been some swing and seam in the powerplay, and the Royals have just the bowlers to exploit that. If Trent Boult and Nandre Burger - if he is subbed in - manage to prise out the Bengaluru openers, the middle overs could be titled in favor of Samson and his men.

RCB are still the clear favorites for this encounter, though, and if they chase, they will likely win. But taking the toss out of the equation, RR's superior bowling attack could prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Prediction: RR to win the IPL 2024 Eliminator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback