RR vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 40 of IPL 2020

The Rajasthan Royals recorded a morale-boosting victory over the Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2020 fixture. The inaugural IPL winners will now collide with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their eleventh match of the season.

The Royals would be quite confident heading into this match, because they beat the 2016 champions by five wickets in their first meeting of IPL 2020. Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia stitched a match-winning partnership for the sixth wicket as RR defeated SRH in a close encounter.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to play with consistency this year. In the nine games that they have played so far, SRH have recorded only three wins. They are in a 'do-or-die' situation now, and the David Warner-led outfit need to win their upcoming match versus the Royals.

Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two former IPL champions ahead of their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

After the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai a few days ago, the head-to-head record now stands equal at 6-6.

RR and SRH have clashed twice in the UAE, with the 2008 champions having won both games. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a hat-trick of wins over Hyderabad in the Gulf nation.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 40 of IPL 2020

Sanju Samson has scored 346 runs in IPL games between RR and SRH. SRH captain David Warner has aggregated 237 runs while donning the orange jersey against the Royals.

Rashid Khan has picked up six wickets against the Jaipur-based franchise, the most by any SRH bowler. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed six batsmen in RR vs SRH encounters.