RR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 52

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Sunday, May 7.

Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bat first. The RR batters delivered impressive performances, with opener Jos Buttler roaring back to form with a terrific 95-run knock.

Skipper Sanju Samson also shone with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 66 off 38 balls. RR finished at 212/2 after 20 overs. For Hyderabad, opening batter Abhishek Sharma chipped in by hitting a fine half-century, mustering 55 runs at the top.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi (47), Anmolpreet Singh (33), Heinrich Klaasen (26) and Glenn Phillips (25) also played a big role with the bat with their quick-fire knocks.

There was a dramatic finish to the match after SRH needed 17 runs to win in the final over. The equation came down to four off one ball, and Abul Samand smacked a wonderful six down the ground to seal the game for his side.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



SRH beat RR by 4 wickets in an epic clash at Jaipur.



: IPL



#IPL2023 #Cricket #RRvSRH Abdul Samad, the hero of Hyderabad 🏏SRH beat RR by 4 wickets in an epic clash at Jaipur.: IPL Abdul Samad, the hero of Hyderabad 🏏SRH beat RR by 4 wickets in an epic clash at Jaipur. 📷 : IPL #IPL2023 #Cricket #RRvSRH https://t.co/WfvBCwegSp

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RR, picking up four wickets while conceding just 29 runs from his full quota of four overs.

#1 Glenn Phillips taking Kuldip Yadav to the cleaners in the penultimate over of the run chase

Rajasthan appeared to be in the commanding position towards the back end of Hyderabad's innings. SRH required 41 runs from the final two overs, and many fans ruled them out at that stage.

However, it was Glenn Phillips who gave them a glimmer of hope with his batting exploits in the penultimate over. The right-handed batter kicked off the over by hitting Kuldip Yadav for a fantastic six over long-off.

The spinner missed the yorker and ended up bowling a full toss on the second ball. Phillips capitalized on the same and accumulated six more runs by sending the ball over the fence.

The third ball of the over also produced the same result as the batter hit yet another maximum to complete a hat-trick of sixes. The fourth ball went for a boundary.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#RRvSRH #Cricket #IPL2023 Glenn Phillips won the Player of the Match award for scoring 25 runs from 7 balls. Glenn Phillips won the Player of the Match award for scoring 25 runs from 7 balls. #RRvSRH #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/x9ORuRem8g

While Phillips was dismissed on the fifth ball of the over, the powered his team back into the contest with his fiery 25-run knock.

#2 Sandeep Sharma bowling a no-ball on the final ball of the match

RR seamer Sandeep Sharma was tasked with bowling the crucial final over of the encounter. While the second ball disappeared for a six, he did a reasonably good job against the SRH batters in the remaining ones.

With five needed off the last ball, he was able to bowl a fine yorker, which resulted in Abul Samad hitting the ball straight to long-off. Shamra's celebrations were shortlived, as the no-ball siren went off.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Sandeep Sharma bowls a no ball and then Abdul Samad smashes the free-hit for six



Madness in the IPL



: JioCinema



#IPL2023 #RRvSRH #Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad needed five runs to win off the last ball.Sandeep Sharma bowls a no ball and then Abdul Samad smashes the free-hit for sixMadness in the IPL: JioCinema Sunrisers Hyderabad needed five runs to win off the last ball. Sandeep Sharma bowls a no ball and then Abdul Samad smashes the free-hit for six 💥Madness in the IPL 🔥📷 : JioCinema #IPL2023 #RRvSRH #Cricket https://t.co/muPYlNqQgL

Replays showed that the bowler had overstepped by a few inches, completely turning the game on its head.

#3 Abdul Samad winning it for SRH with a last-ball six

Abdul Samad got another chance to take his team to a famous win after the final ball of Sandeep Sharma's over was given as a no-ball. The 21-year-old made the most of the chance, hitting a brilliant six under pressure.

Sharma once again went for the yorker but missed his mark slightly. Samad, who stood quite deep in his crease, was able to hit it over the bowler's head for a maximum.

The youngster was able to remain calm under pressure and steered SRH to victory by hitting a six when they required four runs to win from the last ball.

Poll : 0 votes