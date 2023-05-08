RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Full list of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Scorecard & Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a sensational heist when they managed to chase down a 215-run target against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of IPL 2023. The thrilling contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday (May 7), went down to the very last ball.

After Abhishek Sharma (55) and Rahul Tripathi (47) laid a perfect platform, cameos from Glenn Phillips (25) and Abdul Samad (17*) helped the Orange Army record a four-wicket win.

Earlier, Rajasthan were in the driving seat after they made 214 runs in the first innings on the back of two great knocks - Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66).

Now that the RR vs SRH match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Glenn Phillips blasted 25 off 7 [IPLT20]

In a game where no single individual from the SRH unit stood out from the rest, Glenn Phillips (25 off 7) was awarded the Man of the Match award for his incredible cameo.

He hit three consecutive sixes followed by a four in the penultimate over to give the boost the Sunrisers needed in their chase.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Glenn Phillips (25 off 7)

Game-changer of the Match: Jos Buttler

Catch of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Jos Buttler

Striker of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (strike rate of 216.6)

Most Fours in the Match: Jos Buttler (10 fours)

Longest Six: Heinrich Klassen

RR vs SRH, Match Scorecard

RR batting scorecard vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

In what was a high-scoring encounter, the clash between RR and SRH saw as many as 24 sixes being hit and a total of 431 runs being scored.

After deciding to bat first, RR piled up a fantastic first innings total of 214/2. The RR batters dominated over the course of 20 overs, with Jos Buttler scoring a wondrous 95. Sanju Samson also took over after Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a fiery start with his 18-ball 35.

Samson hit five sixes and four boundaries in his unbeaten 66-run knock from 38 balls.

Hyderabad batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Barring Aiden Markram (6), all SRH batters chipped in with crucial knocks, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring for SRH with a 34-ball 55. Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen also batted at a terrific rate and scored 47 and 26, respectively.

Glenn Phillips and Abdul Samad were outstanding lower down the order and put in invaluable cameos to help SRH record a memorable win.

Had Sandeep Sharma not overstepped on the last ball, the game was done and dusted in RR's favor. However, the luck was with SRH as Samad hit the winning six to seal the deal for the Orange Army.

A special mention to Yuzvendra Chahal for his outstanding spell of 4/29 in a high-scoring game.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Sunrisers beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets [IPLT20]

The entertaining game, which had its ebbs and flows, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between RR and SRH:

With Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully completing their 215-run chase, they have now hunted down the joint-third-highest chase in IPL history. Rajasthan's 224-run chase against Punjab still remains at the top of the list, while Mumbai's 219-run chase against Chennai is second on the list. Chahal took a magnificent four-wicket haul in the second innings for RR. Interestingly, it was his sixth four-wicket haul in his IPL career, thus making him the Indian with the most four-fers in IPL history. Amit Mishra is second on the list with five four-fers. Yuzvendra Chahal, with his four wickets, also took his all-time IPL wickets tally to 183 in 141 innings. He has now joined Dwayne Bravo (183) on the list and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league.

Poll : 0 votes