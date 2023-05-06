RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on Sunday, May 7.

Rajasthan Royals have lost their winning momentum at just the wrong time in the tournament, managing only one win from their last five games. They have slipped to fourth place in the points table with 10 points, winning five and losing as many games.

Batting first in their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the Royals' batting unit failed to put up a fight against the in-form Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. They were bundled out for just 118 runs in 17.5 overs. In reply, Hardik Pandya’s blistering knock of 39 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 260 ensured that they chased down the target with over six overs to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with six points, having won three of their nine games so far. The Sunrisers will need to win all of their remaining games if they are to reach the knockout stage.

T. Natarajan and Marco Jansen bowled brilliant spells in their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to restrict their opponents to 171/9 in 20 overs. In response, Aiden Markram (41) and Heinrich Klassen (36) played decent knocks but it wasn’t enough as the team fell short of the target by five runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 52, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

A sluggish track awaits both teams at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur where run-scoring is not easy. The batters will have to rely more on singles and doubles than on big shots, while the spinners are expected to play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game.

RR vs SRH Weather Forecast

The conditions in Jaipur will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature on Sunday forecasted to range between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Expect RR to take the field with the same playing XI despite their recent loss to the Titans.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Akeal Hosein can be expected to replace Marco Jansen in the spin-friendly conditions of Jaipur.

Probable XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T. Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

Both teams suffered disappointing losses in their previous games and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa could come in handy on the sluggish surface in Jaipur. The home team will start the game as slight favourites.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the Match 52 of IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Sanju Samson To Score A Fifty? Yes No 0 votes