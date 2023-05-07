RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and IPL records

The 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

It will be the fourth IPL 2023 game in Jaipur, with table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) winning the latest battle at the venue against the Royals.

Both RR and SRH met earlier in the tournament in Hyderabad, where Rajasthan recorded a superb 72-run victory.

Before the reverse fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL records and stats

The pitch in Jaipur generally helps the slower bowlers. Batters find it a little challenging to get going on this surface. However, after settling in the middle, batters have scored big runs at this stadium.

While RR have three top-quality spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adam Zampa in their ranks, SRH will depend on Mayank Markande to make a mark.

Before the game begins, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105* - Ajinkya Rahane (RR) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Highest team score: 202/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2023

Lowest team score: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 197/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2012

Average first-innings score: 157

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals scored the lowest team total in IPL 2023 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the previous match played at this venue against GT.

Against the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who shared five wickets between them, RR batters succumbed under pressure and were bundled out for only 118 runs.

Although Sanju Samson scored a 20-ball 30, making the most of the powerplay overs, GT bowlers pegged them back into the game.

The same surface that was used for the RR-GT fixture will be used for tonight's RR vs SRH clash as well.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL 2023 game hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

After deciding to bat first in Jaipur, RR batters faltered to the pressure created by two Afghani spinners - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. While Rashid bagged three scalps, Noor continued to impress and scalped twice in his three overs.

Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Hardik Pandya also accounted for one wicket each as RR were restricted to a subpar score of 118.

Gujarat batters made a mockery of the target when they hunted down 119 runs with 37 balls to spare. Shubman Gill scored 36 off 35 and Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 34 deliveries. Skipper Hardik Pandya was influential with his blistering knock of 39* off just 15 balls to help GT seal the deal.

