RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

After a bright start to their campaign, RR have slipped rather badly, losing four of their last five matches. Hyderabad are languishing in last position, with only three wins in nine games.

RR, who have moved down to fourth position in the points table, suffered a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT). Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan were bundled out for 118 in 17.5 overs as Rashid Khan (3/14) and Noor Ahmad (2/25) spun a web around them. The GT batters raced to the target in 13.5 overs.

SRH’s bad tournament got worse as they stumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to concede a match which seemed in their grasp. Chasing 172, Hyderabad were cruising at 124/4. However, some reckless strokes hurt the franchise as they ended losing the match by five runs. The form of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi remains a big concern.

Today's RR vs SRH toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sanju Samson said:

“Conditions demand the same. The climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also.”

Joe Root will be making his debut for Rajasthan. For SRH, Glenn Phillips comes in for Harry Brook, while Vivrant Sharma makes his debut.

RR vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Today's RR vs SRH pitch report

According to Samuel Badree and Nick Knight, the color of the grass on the pitch has changed a little bit from last time, and it's a little bit drier. Also, the cracks are a little bit wider. This is the same surface on which RR crumbled against GT.

Today's RR vs SRH match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

RR vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

