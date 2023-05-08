RR vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In an action-packed climax, Abdul Samad (17* off 7) launched the last ball of the match from Sandeep Sharma for a six over the bowler’s head to lift SRH to an unlikely win.

It could have been completely different story had the RR pacer not overstepped off what should have been the last ball of the match. Samad smashed a full delivery straight to long-off and the bowler ever brought out his trademark “finger in the sky” celebration, only for the dreaded siren to go off.

Set to chase 215, SRH got off to a brisk start as Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34) and “Impact Player” Anmolpreet Singh (33 off 25) added 51 in 5.5 overs. Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29) and Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 12) also made important contributions for the team. However, neither of them could stay long enough to take Hyderabad closer to victory.

RR leggie Yuzvendra Chahal put his team on top, claiming 4/29. The seasoned bowler got the breakthrough for his side as Anmolpreet top-edged a slog sweep. Sharma played some fine strokes before perishing to Ravichandran Ashwin. Tripathi and Klaasen combined to take Murugan Ashwin for 19 runs in the 14 overs.

Klaasen slammed Chahal for a six and a four in the 16th over, but fell in the same over, looking for another big hit. In his next over, Chahal struck a double blow dismissing both Tripathi and Aiden Markram (6).

Glenn Phillips (25 off 7) then clobbered Kuldip Yadav for three consecutive sixes and a four off the first four deliveries. A stunning catch by Shimron Hetmyer ended Phillips’ blitz, but dropped catches and a no-ball hurt RR as SRH registered a morale-boosting win.

Jos Buttler’s 95 lifts RR to 214/2

Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals put up 214/2 on the board as Jos Buttler returned to form with a scintillating 95 off 59 balls. The England batter and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 18) added 54 for the opening wicket in 4.6 overs.

Jaiswal was dismissed against the run of play, chipping a catch off Marco Jansen to short third man. Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson (66 * off 38) then added 138 runs for the second wicket. While Buttler struck 10 fours and four sixes, Samson hit four fours and five maximums.

Buttler was looking set for another IPL hundred when he was trapped lbw by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over.

RR vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Abhishek and Tripathi set up the win for SRH with fine knocks, while Klaasen and Phillips played terrific cameos.

For RR, Buttler top-scored with 95, while Samson remained unbeaten on a whirlwind 66. With the ball, Chahal starred with 4/29.

Phillips was named Player of the Match for his scintillating cameo.

