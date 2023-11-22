RR and LSG finalize trade involving Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 auctions - Reports 

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are rumored to have agreed to a trade deal ahead of the mini-auction. The deal reportedly involves batter Devdutt Padikkal and pace bowler Avesh Khan.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the players and franchises agreed to the trade over the course of the last week. All that remains now is for the BCCI to approve the trade, which is expected to be done soon.

Padikkal comes into the LSG setup after a rather underwhelming spell at RR.

The left-handed batter fetched INR 7.75 crore at the 2022 mega auction after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had released him. However, he could not replicate his success following the move, especially since he had to perform in a different role in the RR setup.

He primarily played at No. 3 and No. 4, and managed to score 376 and 261 runs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.

If propelled back to the top of the order again, LSG could have an all-Indian left-right opening combination of KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal at their disposal. However, it is to be considered that the franchise also have accomplished overseas options like Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers available.

Lucknow could also use Padikkal at No. 3 with options like Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad not registering great impacts for the side so far.

On the other hand, Avesh Khan's arrival gives RR depth in their domestic pace bowling unit. The franchise suffered heavily in the absence of Prasidh Krishna in the 2023 season, and the lack of depth was exposed. Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen and KM Asif were not upto the mark for the team.

Avesh was a big money purchase for LSG at the 2022 auction, with the team shelling out INR 10 crore for his services. He had come off a huge season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), and had a solid first season for LSG as well, claiming 18 wickets in the 2022 campaign.

However, he only picked up eight wickets last season, at an average of 35.37 and an economy rate of 9.75. He struggled in the low and slow surface at the Ekana Stadium, LSG's home ground.

The trade involving Padikkal and Avesh is the second of this IPL offseason, with the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently roping in Romario Shepherd from LSG.

IPL 2024 mini-auction scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19

Franchises can complete trade deals with other teams until November 26. All 10 sides will have to provide a list of their retained and released players following the end of the IPL trade window.

Franchises can bolster the squad with their updated purse after releases at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, which is slated to be held overseas for the first time. Dubai has been picked to play host to the event on December 19.