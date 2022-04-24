"Happy birthday to the Master of a Billion Hearts"- Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Sachin Tendulkar turns 49

The cricket community extended warm wishes to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 49 on 24 April. The Mumbai cricketer retired from international cricket in 2013 after a 24-year storied career.

He is currently part of the Mumbai Indians support staff in IPL 2022. Tendulkar also represented the franchise during his playing days in the lucrative league. The iconic batter has amassed 2334 runs across 78 IPL games at an average of 34.84, including a solitary century.

The legendary batter bid adieu to the league after the Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL trophy in 2013 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, Tendulkar's former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him on social media.

Here are some of the wishes:

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc Many happy returns of the day champ. The legacy you have left behind is getting bigger and intimidating to say the least. Have an absolute blast and make sure the next single is not a cheeky one. God bless. @sachin_rt Many happy returns of the day champ. The legacy you have left behind is getting bigger and intimidating to say the least. Have an absolute blast and make sure the next single is not a cheeky one. God bless. @sachin_rt https://t.co/uBssnsbmfK

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Happy Birthday to god of cricket @sachin_rt paaji. Still remember the way you motivated me during our 144 run stand against England in Oval. My highest test score was all due to your constant encouragement and a push to do better. Happy Birthday to god of cricket @sachin_rt paaji. Still remember the way you motivated me during our 144 run stand against England in Oval. My highest test score was all due to your constant encouragement and a push to do better. https://t.co/r0wjHAgcV4

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R #HappyBirthdaySachin The only era of Indian cricket which is reigning supreme till now is of the God of cricket Sachin paaji. Wishing the legend and a great human being a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead 🤗🤗 @sachin_rt The only era of Indian cricket which is reigning supreme till now is of the God of cricket Sachin paaji. Wishing the legend and a great human being a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead 🤗🤗 @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/oO1nTJZ1vv

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! You are an inspiration… your humility is admirable, your guidance invaluable. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with you and learn more about the game. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! You are an inspiration… your humility is admirable, your guidance invaluable. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with you and learn more about the game. https://t.co/J0E3eRequ2

DK @DineshKarthik

Wishing you a very happy birthday



#HappyBirthdaySachin There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt Wishing you a very happy birthday There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt 🙏Wishing you a very happy birthday 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin https://t.co/qc47WPEoZM

parthiv patel @parthiv9



#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar Happy Birthday to the man @sachin_rt who is synonyms to Cricket. To the Legend that inspired millions and paved way for a legacy that continues to shine. Happy Birthday to the man @sachin_rt who is synonyms to Cricket. To the Legend that inspired millions and paved way for a legacy that continues to shine. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar https://t.co/LAwRfd0E9d

Jay Shah @JayShah To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt ! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt ! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Happy birthday to the man who led the way in terms of batsmanship. For Mumbai, for India, and for the world. Happy birthday to the man who led the way in terms of batsmanship. For Mumbai, for India, and for the world. 🎂😊 https://t.co/KrJgKlbpJN

"Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?"- Shoaib Akhtar recalls an interesting incident from IPL 2008

Former Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently recalled an interesting incident involving Sachin Tendulkar from IPL 2008. During that time, the pacer represented the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. During a league match at Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and KKR, Akhtar dismissed the Indian legend for a duck in the chase of 68.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Tales', Shoaib Akhtar recalled the incident and said:

"It was a beautiful ground and a fantastic atmosphere. Stadium was fully packed. But I dismissed Tendulkar in the first over itself and that was a huge mistake. Then I got a lot of abuses when I was at fine leg. Sourav Ganguly told me, 'Come to mid-wicket, these people will kill you. Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?"

On his experience of playing and working in Mumbai, Akhtar added:

"I worked a lot in Mumbai and got lots of love. I was happy because at Wankhede no one abused my country, no one passed any racist comments. The crowd at Wankhede was very passionte. I wish I played more games there."

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar had numerous riveting contests on the field during their playing days. They enthralled cricket fans across the globe with their high-quality performances.

