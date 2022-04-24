"Happy birthday to the Master of a Billion Hearts"- Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Sachin Tendulkar turns 49

The cricket community extended warm wishes to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 49 on 24 April. The Mumbai cricketer retired from international cricket in 2013 after a 24-year storied career.
He is currently part of the Mumbai Indians support staff in IPL 2022. Tendulkar also represented the franchise during his playing days in the lucrative league. The iconic batter has amassed 2334 runs across 78 IPL games at an average of 34.84, including a solitary century.
The legendary batter bid adieu to the league after the Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL trophy in 2013 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, Tendulkar's former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him on social media.
Here are some of the wishes:
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
"Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?"- Shoaib Akhtar recalls an interesting incident from IPL 2008
Former Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently recalled an interesting incident involving Sachin Tendulkar from IPL 2008. During that time, the pacer represented the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. During a league match at Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and KKR, Akhtar dismissed the Indian legend for a duck in the chase of 68.
Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Tales', Shoaib Akhtar recalled the incident and said:
"It was a beautiful ground and a fantastic atmosphere. Stadium was fully packed. But I dismissed Tendulkar in the first over itself and that was a huge mistake. Then I got a lot of abuses when I was at fine leg. Sourav Ganguly told me, 'Come to mid-wicket, these people will kill you. Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?"
On his experience of playing and working in Mumbai, Akhtar added:
"I worked a lot in Mumbai and got lots of love. I was happy because at Wankhede no one abused my country, no one passed any racist comments. The crowd at Wankhede was very passionte. I wish I played more games there."
Both Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar had numerous riveting contests on the field during their playing days. They enthralled cricket fans across the globe with their high-quality performances.
Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.