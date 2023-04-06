Sanjay Bangar confirms Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023, provides update on Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood's arrival

Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered a major blow as Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023. RCB's head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the news while speaking with the commentators during the match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier today.

The commentators asked Sanjay Bangar to provide some injury and availability updates for the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Bangar confirmed that Topley has returned home and will not participate in the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.

Topley suffered a shoulder injury while playing for the Royal Challengers in their season opener against the Mumbai Indians. It was Topley's IPL debut, but he could only bowl two overs, returning figures of 1/14.

Some fans felt that Topley would recover from his injury and be available for the second half of IPL 2023. However, Sanjay Bangar mentioned on air that the England pacer has returned home.

Bangar also commented that the team management has started looking for a replacement. It will be interesting to see which player replaces Reece Topley in the RCB squad.

When will Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga join Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2023?

RCB's top two overseas bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga are yet to join the franchise for the 2023 season. While Hazlewood is recovering from an injury, Hasaranga is in New Zealand, playing for Sri Lanka in a T20I series.

Sanjay Bangar said that Hasaranga will arrive by April 10. Hazlewood will join the Royal Challengers by April 14. Bangar added that Hazlewood will need some time to be match-fit. He will likely be available to play for the Bangalore-based franchise from April 17 onwards.

RCB are currently playing their second league game of the season against KKR. You can follow the live scorecard of the match here.

Poll : 0 votes