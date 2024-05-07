Sanju Samson's top 3 IPL knocks at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this game.

The Royals currently occupy the second position in the standings with eight victories in 10 league matches and 16 points. They need another win to confirm their qualification for the playoffs and cement their place among the top two teams. It will help them get two chances to seal a place in the finale.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are positioned sixth in the table with five wins in 11 appearances. DC need to win their remaining games to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

For RR, Samson will play a crucial role for the team in building partnerships and providing a strong finish to the side. So far, he has amassed 385 runs in 10 games at an average of 64.17 and a strike rate of 159.09.

The keeper-batter has garnered 427 runs in 18 innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 121.65 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Let's take a look at the three best IPL knocks by Sanju Samson at this venue.

#3 48 off 33 vs SRH, 2021

Ahead of the 2021 season, Sanju Samson was announced as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals. In the 28th game of this season, RR met SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a neutral venue, Delhi, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Batting first, the Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) early. However, Samson joined forces with Jos Buttler to keep the team in good stead with their counter-attacking. Samson scored 48 off 33, with fours and two sixes and stitched a mammoth 150-run stand with the Englishman. Buttler delivered his best IPL knock of 124 off 64 as RR posted a daunting 220 on the board.

In reply, Manish Pandey (31) and Jonny Bairstow (30) provided a good start to the SRH side. However, the rest of the batting unit was not potent enough, as they were restricted to 165. Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris scalped three wickets each, as RR won the game by 55 runs.

#2 60 off 48 vs MI, 2016

In the 2016-17 seasons, Sanju Samson represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In Match 17 of the 2016 season, the Capitals met Mumbai Indians. Invited to bat first, the home team lost Quinton de Kock (9), Shreyas Iyer (19) and Karun Nair (5) early.

Nevertheless, the young Sanju Samson was up to his task to resurrect the team along with JP Duminy. The duo played with positive intent and added 71 runs together, before Samson was dismissed for a well-compiled 60 off 48 balls, with four fours and two sixes.

Duminy went on to score 49 off 31, as Delhi set up a target of 165 for the Mumbai side.

In response, the visitors could not get enough contribution from Parthiv Patel (1). However, Rohit Sharma (65) impressed with the support of Ambati Rayudu (25) and Krunal Pandya (36). But, the Delhi bowlers contained the other batters to secure a 10-run victory, with Amit Mishra picking up two wickets.

#1 61 off 31 vs GL, 2017

Sanju Samson delivered one of his finest IPL innings in Match 42 of the 2017 season against Gujarat Lions. After choosing to field first, the Delhi bowlers secured breakthroughs of dangerous openers Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith. However, Suresh Raina (77) and Dinesh Karthik (65) led the Lions' effort, as they posted a mammoth 208 on the board.

Then, Samson, playing as an opener, looked in great touch despite the dismissal of his partner Karun Nair (13). Samson and Rishabh Pant took the attack to the opposition bowlers with a fearless approach.

Samson smoked seven sixes to finish on 61 off 31, as the duo stitched a 143-run stand. Although Pant (97 off 43) missed his century, the Capitals sealed the chase in 17.3 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback