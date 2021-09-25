"Sanju samsung vs Anrich nokia" - Twitterati reacts as RR take on DC in a crucial match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off in the 36th game of the IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. Both teams have started the second half of the season with a win. As it is a day game, the players will have to withstand hot conditions and produce the goods for their teams.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to field first. They made a couple of changes to their side as Evin Lewis and Chris Morris missed out on this game. The South African duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller have replaced them in the playing XI. Lalit Yadav also got a look-in for DC as Marcus Stoinis is unfit.

Here are the playing XIs for the 36th IPL 2021 match.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Fans were thrilled with the playing XI of the two teams. They took to Twitter to express their views and expectations from this contest.

Here are some of the best reactions:

I expect Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl off-spin a lot more against RR: Aakash Chopra

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Ashwin might bowl more off-spin against the Rajasthan Royals today. In the last match, many were surprised to see Ravichandran Ashwin not bowling much of his stock balls as he kept trying to bowl different kinds of deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

It did not yield him dividends as he was expensive in that game. Contrary to SRH, Rajasthan have a couple of left-handers in the top order, so Ashwin will most likely bowl more off-spinners in this contest.

While previewing the contest between DC and RR on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"I expect Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl off-spin a lot more. He is bowling those carrom balls, but a bit more of off-spin would be good. DC doesn't need to make any changes. But Stoinis' injury will be a question they will need to address. They will need to tweak a bit with their combination. They do have Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane but they will not bat at No. 4 and No. 5 positions."

A win for DC would take them to the top position in the points table. Rajasthan, meanwhile, will leapfrog to third position if they beat Delhi today.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee