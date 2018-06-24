Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Saudi woman drives F1 car to mark end of ban

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 15:32 IST

Le Castellet (France), Jun 24 (AFP) Renault stole a march on their Formula One rivals today when they gave a Saudi Arabian woman a chance to mark a special day by driving one of their cars ahead of today's French Grand Prix.

On the same day that women celebrated being allowed to drive on the roads of Saudi Arabia, Aseel Al-Hamad, the first female member of her national motorsport federation, took the wheel of the same car in which Kimi Raikkonen won the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

She was part of a Renault 'passion parade' hours ahead of the first French Grand Prix in a decade and the first to be held at the Le Castellet circuit for 28 years.

Aseel, who is a member of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, is a keen driver and motor sport enthusiast who took part in a training day on June 5 at the circuit.

"I have loved racing and motorsport from a very young age and to drive a Formula One car goes even beyond my dreams and what I thought was possible.

"It is a genuine honour to drive in front of the crowds at the team's home race in France.

"I hope doing so on the day when women can drive on the roads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shows what you can do if you have the passion and the spirit to dream."

Aseel is responsible for creation of strategies to promote the education and training of women in motorsport in Saudi Arabia

Alonso drives into pits on two tyres after first-lap...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Lisa Carprini Sthalekar, one of the...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton accuses Vettel of safety car rule breach
RELATED STORY
Alex Blackwell becomes the first woman to be elected to...
RELATED STORY
6 best ODI innings in women's cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket commentators
RELATED STORY
Most number of centuries by both the openers in same...
RELATED STORY
5 Records That Were Made During The Ind-Afg Test
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Suresh Raina knocks in ODI innings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 92/6 (24.5 ov)
LIVE
England need 114 runs to win from 25.1 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 07:00 PM
WIN 132/5 (46.3 ov)
SL
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS SL live score
| Wed, 20 Jun
SSX 552/10
DUR 211/10 & 277/10
Sussex win by an innings and 64 runs
SSX VS DUR live score
| Wed, 20 Jun
NOT 380/10 & 266/10
ESX 206/10 & 139/10
Nottinghamshire win by 301 runs
NOT VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us