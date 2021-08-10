Shakib Al Hasan's top 3 bowling spells in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan has been a key component of Bangladesh's bowling attack over the last decade. The left-arm spinner has been instrumental in several memorable victories, playing an important role in the transformation of Bangladesh cricket.

Since his international debut, at the age of 19, Shakib Al Hasan has put in several noteworthy performances, picking up 594 wickets across all three formats for Bangladesh.

Special century 🤩



The first Bangladesh player to 💯 T20I wickets!



He was also in fine form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, which Bangladesh won by a 4-1 margin. Following his exploits against the Aussies, Shakib Al Hasan also became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to bag 100 wickets in T20Is.

On that note, let's revisit Shakib's top three bowling spells in T20Is.

#3 4/15 vs Oman at Dharamsala (T20 WC 2016)

Shakib has been a vital cog in Bangladesh's bowling unit

Shakib Al Hasan was at his sublime best in the 2016 T20 World Cup game against Oman. Batting first, Bangladesh put up 180 runs on the board on the back of a brilliant hundred from Tamim Iqbal.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers picked up early wickets to dent Oman's progress before Shakib weaved his magic to skittle the minnows for just 65 runs.

In three overs, the tweaker picked up four wickets for just 15 runs, helping his side register a convincing win.

#2 4/9 vs Australia at Dhaka (5th T20I, 2021)

Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh across all formats.

Leading the T20I series 3-1, Bangladesh head into the final T20I in Dhaka brimming with confidence. The hosts put on a par score of 122 while batting first on a slow and sluggish wicket that offered plenty of help to the spinners.

In reply, Australia found themselves in trouble after losing two quick wickets in the powerplay overs. Coming to bowl in the seventh over, Shakib piled more misery on the struggling Aussies by sending back the well-set Matthew Wade for 22. The southpaw took three more wickets, returning with figures of 3.4-0-9-4.

His heroics helped Bangladesh win the match by 60 runs and clinch a resounding 4-1 series triumph over Australia at home.

#1 5/20 vs West Indies in Dhaka (2nd T20I, 2018)

Shakib has best figures of 5/20 in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan registered his best figures in T20I cricket against the West Indies in Dhaka in 2018. Asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted a massive total of 211 in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, West Indies got off to a decent start, but Shakib stiffled the Windies' chase with some clever bowling.

Shakib picked up five wickets in the match, registering his career-best figures (5/20) in T20I cricket. The southpaw, who had also scored a quickfire 42 earlier in the day, won the Man of the Match award for his all-round effort as Bangladesh comfortably won the game by 36 runs.

