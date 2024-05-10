Shashank Singh and Faf du Plessis collide on the field during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 clash 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh collided with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis during the recently held 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 9. The Indian batter was down on the ground for a while and had to be treated by the medical staff for an apparent shoulder injury.

Shashank Singh was sent out to bat at No.4 in the mammoth run chase of 242 runs. The right-handed batter had the task of continuing the momentum in the middle overs after Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw's efforts got them 75 runs in the powerplay.

Shashank Singh scored at a good rate after kickstarting his innings with a boundary. He raced to 37 runs off 18 deliveries, with four fours and two sixes. As long as he was there at the crease, PBKS' hopes of notching up yet another historic run chase were alive. However, their case was not helped by the fall of regular wickets in the middle overs.

In the 14th over, Sam Curran had tucked away a Lockie Ferguson delivery for a couple of runs. Shashank Singh made his way back to the non-striker's end in time, but his momentum took him well beyond the crease and he proceeded to crash into Faf du Plessis.

While the RCB skipper was relatively unaffected by the collision, Shashank Singh collapsed in a heap. He struggled even after a lengthy treatment and was seen wincing throughout. Have a brief look at the incident here:

Apart from his brief cameo, Shashank Singh also claimed a catch in the first innings to dismiss Faf du Plessis in the first innings. The dismissal marked Vidwath Kaverappa's first wicket in the IPL.

Shashank Singh was dismissed by a run out off the very next delivery

Shashank Singh was called upon to run a couple of runs the very next delivery, but was limping from the onset with the bat by his side. He tried his best to make it in time for the second run, but was caught short of his crease courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by Virat Kohli.

The right-handed batter's dismissal left PBKS reeling at 151-6 in the 14th over, and the side eventually collapsed to 181 all out with three overs to spare. The 60-run defeat officially eliminated the franchise from playoffs contention.

