Sheldon Cottrell excited to play under 'phenomenal' KL Rahul in IPL

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell heaped praise on his Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, terming him a phenomenal cricketer and said he is excited about playing in the edition of the Indian Premier League.

“I am looking forward to trading information with him, I would look to pick his brains as he has played a lot more cricket than I have. I am really excited to play under his leadership and to see what leadership qualities he brings to the table,” Sheldon Cottrell told ANI.

Sheldon Cottrell, who has a slinging action, was picked by the Punjab franchise for a whooping INR 8.5 crore after an impressive show at the 2019 World Cup in England, where he picked 12 wickets in nine matches.

Sheldon Cottrell is also keen to share the Kings XI dressing room with the likes of fast bowler Mohammad Shami and his West Indies teammates Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

“Mohammad Shami has been playing IPL since the very start, he has to possess something special...I am a student of the game and I am still learning, so I will continue learning from him as well,” Sheldon Cottrell added.

Sheldon Cottrell on anti-racism movement

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

About showing solidarity with the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, Sheldon Cottrell said he would most definitely take the knee if required. Sheldon Cottrell caught everyone’s attention with his unique celebration after dismissing a batsman - he gives a salute in remembrance of his services to the Jamaican Defence Force.

The Indian Premier League this year is scheduled to start from September 19th in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, there is still some time left before the Indian fans can witness Cottrell’s exploits on the field.

As of now, his attention will shift to the Caribbean Premier League starting August 18th in Trinidad and Tobago. Sheldon Cottrell has scalped 69 wickets in 50 matches for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL.