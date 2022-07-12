Sheldon Jackson blessed with baby boy, shares cute picture on Twitter

Veteran Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson has been blessed with a baby boy. The 35-year-old shared the good news by posting a picture of himself with his newborn child on social media.

Jackson represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. While he was impressive behind the stumps, he struggled to make an impact with the willow, scoring only 23 runs in five games at an average of 5.75 with a highest of eight.

On Tuesday (July 12), the experienced first-class cricketer took to Twitter and uploaded a picture to inform fans that he had become a father. He shared the cute image with the caption:

“Blessed with a boy❤️😇.”

Having made his first-class debut back in 2011, Jackson has featured in 79 matches, scoring 5947 runs at an average of 50.39 with 19 hundreds. He has also played 67 List A games in which he has scored 2346 runs at an average of 37.23.

Speaking of his T20 numbers, he has notched 1534 runs, including one hundred, at a strike rate of 120.21 in 70 matches. In his overall IPL career, he has played nine matches (all of them for KKR), scoring 61 runs with a highest score of 16.

When Sheldon Jackson opened up on not being picked for India

Despite his impressive domestic numbers, the keeper-batter has never come close to national selection.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda last month, the 35-year-old opened up about his views of not being on the selectors’ radar. He said:

"To be honest, this has not happened just this year, it has been happening since the beginning. The amount of runs and the rate at which I got them, I don’t think many in the country have. If you see 75 matches and around 6000 runs, that shows what I have achieved through my hard work."

Jackson added that he was deemed “old” to play for India by someone since he was 30-plus. He stated:

"There has been no communication (on why I was not picked). But once I asked someone (around 2018-19 or 2019-20) what more I need to do, I was told I am old. They told me that above 30, we are not picking anyone. But ultimately, after a year, they picked someone who was around 32-33.”

Jackson had an impressive 2022 Ranji Trophy season. In three matches for Saurashtra, he smashed 313 runs at an average of 78.25 with a best of 97.

