Shikhar Dhawan's top 3 knocks in the IPL versus RCB

Punjab Kings, despite having one of the most-balanced sides on paper, have not got off to a great start this IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side and is one of the most consistent performers in the IPL, but he has not been able to string together victories for Punjab.

However, Dhawan will still be key for the side as their campaign progresses in this IPL and his form will be crucial to how Punjab fares. He already has scores of 86 and 99 this season and will be the key player for Punjab when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While there are a few concerns around his fitness for the match against RCB, Punjab will hope Shikhar Dhawan leads the side in their home match.

Here's a look at the top three knocks of Shikhar Dhawan against RCB in IPL over the years:

#3 50* vs RCB, 13 April, 2015

Dhawan had a good stint with SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore, with all their heavyweights, were restricted to 166 by a disciplined bowling attack by SunRisers Hyderabad back in 2015. Trent Boult led the charge with three wickets while the slower bowlers never allowed the power-packed RCB batting to take off.

The pitch was not at its best and it needed the experienced duo of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner to set the platform and see off the tricky phase. While Warner took off and his innings ended when he was dismissed by Chahal for a superb 57, Dhawan kept his calm and was content playing second fiddle. He remained unbeaten for a half century and led SRH to a comprehensive win by eight wickets.

#2 50 vs RCB, 28 April, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan was a great opener for Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan was then playing for the Delhi Capitals where he formed an impressive partnership with Prithvi Shaw. The left-right combination was one of the best in the IPL and the experienced man led the way for Delhi.

In this match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, Dhawan laid the foundation with a cracking start. Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat and Dhawan put his foot on the accelerator from the word go. He went after the bowlers and his 50 off 37 balls on a slightly sluggish track put Delhi on course for 187.

RCB, in their chase, never got going and ended at 171 in their 20 overs. Delhi won the game and Dhawan was adjudged player of the match.

#1 73* vs RCB, 6 May, 2012

Dhawan has always been a heavy scorer in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the stars of the Deccan Chargers. He led the way with the bat with a pristine 73 off 52 balls as Deccan ended with 181 in their 20 overs.

Deccan were pretty much in control of the match as RCB needed an asking rate of 13 for the last three overs. This was when AB de Villiers decided to step up and show off his genius.

He smacked 23 runs off a Dale Steyn over and the ball flew to all parts of the stadium in Bangalore. He then added 15 runs off the next four deliveries of the 18th over and RCB won with an over to spare.

