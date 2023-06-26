Shivam Dube, the talented batter from Mumbai, showed his worth for the Chennai Super Kings this IPL season. His exceptional ball striking, especially against the spinners in the middle overs, played a crucial part in CSK clinching their fifth title.

He first made headlines in the DY Patil Tournament and has since, gone on to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. However, he came into his own for the Chennai Super Kings this season. Shivam Dube has also played for India – he has featured in one ODI and 13 T20Is for the Indian team.

This season, he amassed 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. He also brought up three half centuries in the 16th season of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. As he celebrates his 30th birthday, it is a good time to reflect on his impressive performances.

We take a look at Shivam Dube's 3 best knocks in IPL 2023:

#3 52 (27) against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Dube reserved his best for RCB

Shivam Dube churned out an inspired performance against his former side, the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. In the match against RCB, Dube unleashed his destructive abilities, racing away to 52 runs off a mere 27 balls. His incredible strike rate of 192.59 was powered by five powerful sixes.

He was one of the main reasons why CSK piled up a mammoth total of 226. In a closely fought contest, the Super Kings emerged victorious, clinching the win by a margin of eight runs.

#2 50 (21) against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

It was yet another stunning display of power hitting as Shivam Dube showcased his range against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Teaming up with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a blistering 71 off 29 balls, Dube launched a relentless assault on the opposition's bowling unit.

With five massive sixes and two boundaries, Dube absolutely flew on that particular night and raced away to an impressive 50 runs from just 21 deliveries.

CSK trounced KKR by 49 runs and Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane were the two main batters to cause all the damage. Dube was brutal against the KKR spinners and performed his role perfectly.

#1 32 (21) against Gujarat Titans, 2023

Dube played a key role in final

In the IPL final, Gujarat Titans opted to bat first, and on the back of Sai Sudarshan’s knock, they amassed a formidable total of 214 for 4.

In the second innings, Devon Conway led the CSK charge with a superb knock of 47 runs. Shivam Dube was in his element as he kept CSK in the match with a powerful 32 off 21 deliveries and it took Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance in the final two balls to give CSK their fifth IPL title.

“He told me what my role is. It was simple, he told me that I have to increase my run-rate, adding that even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear,” Dube said after the IPL final.

