Shivam Dube's 3 best knocks in the IPL vs RCB

Shivam Dube first arrived on the scene in 2019 when he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL Auction following a good domestic season. He was signed for a sum of 5 crores but failed to justify the price tag. Across two seasons for RCB, he played in 15 games but failed to make an impact.

Dube was released by RCB after the 2020 season and was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals, with whom he spent one season. For the last two years, Dube has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings and he has looked in pretty good touch in the ongoing 2023 season.

Here; we look at Shivam Dube's 3 best knocks in the IPL against his first team, RCB:

#1 - 52, Bangalore (2023)

In the game between RCB and CSK on Monday, April 17, Dube smashed 52 runs off 27 deliveries at a strike-rate of over 190. His phenomenal knock included five sixes, one of which scaled a distance of 111 meters. His knock powered the MS Dhoni-led side to a total of 226 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK eventually won the game by eight runs and MS Dhoni was impressed with Dube's performance, as he revealed in his post-match interview.

#2 - 95*, Mumbai (2022)

Dube put on an exhibition against his former team in 2022

In 2022, while representing the Chennai Super Kings, Dube smashed a 46-ball 95* batting at No. 4 to power his side to a total of 216. Dube's innings included eight huge sixes and five boundaries.

In response to CSK's total, RCB could only score 193 as they succumbed to a 23-run defeat. It was an important knock as this was CSK's first win of the 2022 season, and Dube was named the Player of the Match. His 95* is the highest individual score in a CSK-RCB encounter.

#3 - 46, Mumbai (2021)

Dube in action for Rajasthan Royals

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, Shivam Dube played a crucial innings of 46 runs against Virat Kohli's RCB. His runs came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes. When Dube came to the crease, his side were in tatters at 18/3, which is why his innings was extremely important. He shared important partnerships with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

Dube's knock helped the Royals post a total of 177 on the board. RCB eventually won the game quite easily, but Dube's batting ensured that his team did not go down without a fight.

