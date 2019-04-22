Shubman Gill: The potential opening batsman for KKR

Trisha Ghosal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 44 // 22 Apr 2019, 02:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shubman Gill [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

IPL has given young cricketers the chance to interact and play alongside their role models. The potential of these youngsters, though, hardly gets tested because of the big names in their teams. One such unlucky but promising youngster is Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill is a right-handed top-order batsman from Punjab. He made his first-class debut against Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. He was made India's Under-19 side's vice-captain for the 2018 U-19 World Cup. Shubman shone with the bat and impressed one and all. He notched up 372 runs at an average of 124.0. Interestingly, he batted at number three and played a vital role in India's record fourth title. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his batting heroics.

Gill was bought by KKR in the last edition and was retained this year. The team management has understood his potential but they have a missed a trick so far by not letting him bat higher up the order, where he can contribute in a better way. He was sent to open the batting against Delhi and scored a stylish 65 off 39 balls but in the next game against Chennai, he was demoted again.

Shubman Gill receiving the fbb Stylish Player award for his brilliant knock of 65 against DC [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

If we have a look at Shubman’s List A career, he has never batted below the No 3 position, whereas in IPL, he has been sent out to bat at No 6 or 7 regularly.

As an opener, in List A matches, he has played 19 innings and has scored 847 runs at a healthy average of 47.1 with 4 half centuries and 2 centuries. At No 3, in List A matches, in 19 innings he has scored 698 runs at a remarkable average of 43.6 with 3 half centuries and 2 centuries.

In IPL however, he has only opened the innings twice. He has scored 72 runs at a massive strike rate of 164. He was sent at No 3 againt RCB in the last game but failed to do much with the bat. He scored just 9 runs. At No 4, he has been sent twice and has scored 63 runs. He has batted at No 6 in 6 innings and at 7 in 8 innings, and has scored 126 and 62 runs respectively. Interestingly, Shubman has scored two half centuries in the IPL so far, one has come when he opened the innings and the other one when he came in at 4.

One of the reasons for KKR's inconsistent performance is that the top order is not contributing enough and the entire batting seems to rely on Russell and Rana's shoulders. Even the skipper has failed to make an impact with the bat. Under such circumstances, Karthik should back the youngster to open the innings much like Delhi Capitals has done with Prithvi Shaw.

Even if Shubman fails in one or two innings, the team management should persist with him. The kind of class and technique that Gill has shown, whenever he has come out to bat, if he gets enough confidence and backing from the captain and coach, he is bound to perform.