Simon Doull's 3 most exciting moments on commentary

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull is celebrating his 54th birthday on Sunday, August 6. Doull represented the Blackcaps in 32 Tests and 42 ODIs from 1992 to 2000. He played his last match for New Zealand against Australia in Wellington in March 2000.

Doull bagged 134 wickets in his international career. He had a better record in Tests than ODIs. Shedding some light on his numbers in Test cricket, Doull accounted for 98 wickets in 32 Tests at an average of less than 30. His best bowling figures in an innings were 7/65.

Speaking of his ODI career, Doull picked up 36 wickets in 42 matches. His best figures were 4/25. He also chipped in with 742 runs with the bat across the two formats of the game for the New Zealand cricket team.

After retirement from cricket, Doull has worked as a commentator. He has been one of the busiest names in the commentary world, having been a part of almost every top league and tournament's coverage panel over the last few years.

On his 54th birthday, we will look back at the top three moments of Doull's career as a commentator.

#1 Simon Doull's commentary in T20 Blast 2022 Final

The cricket world witnessed one of the craziest finals in T20 competition's history during the T20 Blast in England last year. Hampshire battled against Lancashire in the summit clash on July 16, 2022, in Birmingham.

Ben McDermott's 62-run knock helped Hampshire score 152 runs in 20 overs. Chasing 153 for a win, Lancashire brought the equation down to four runs off one ball. Hampshire's Nathan Ellis cleaned up Lancashire's Richard Gleeson on the last ball as the Hampshire team started celebrating the win.

Sky Sports @SkySports



@sdoull @charlesdagnall pic.twitter.com/y5wQ2ijUqI Simon Doull's commentary in the final moments of the T20 Vitality Blast Final was TOP TIER 🤩🤣@sdoull @charlesdagnall

However, the umpires then called them back because Ellis had overstepped. He had to bowl the final delivery again, with Lancashire getting a free hit.

Gleeson could not connect the shot on the last ball and managed one bye as Hampshire finally won by one run. Simon Doull's commentary made the match even more exciting for the viewers.

#2 Simon Doull makes T20 Blast more special again

Simon Doull knows how to up his game in the commentary box for the big matches. During the T20 Blast Final earlier this year, he made the finish of the match between Somerset and Essex even more spectacular with his calling on the mic.

A well-set Daniel Sams edged a ball to Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the third-man region when Essex needed 15 runs for a win. A blinder from Tom helped Somerset win the match. Doull's description of the finish received a lot of praise on social media.

#3 Simon Doull's commentary on IPL 2021 Final finish

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL championship in 2021 with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Simon Doull was in the commentary box for the closing moments of the game. His lines made CSK's win even more special.

Doull described MS Dhoni as the 'Master-in-charge', Ruturaj Gaikwad as a 'Superstar in the Making', and mentioned 'Whistle Podu'. You can listen to his commentary on the winning moment from the 7:35 mark in the above video.

