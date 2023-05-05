“SRH are losing a spot” - Brett Lee reckons Hyderabad can give Harry Brook a break

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee feels that the time has come for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to give struggling overseas batter Harry Brook a break for a couple of games. According to Lee, SRH are “losing a spot” due to Brook’s inability to perform.

24-year-old Brook was one of the big buys during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, having been picked up by the Hyderabad franchise for ₹13.25 crore. However, the England batter has managed only 163 runs in nine matches at an average of 20.38 and a strike rate of 121.64.

After a slow start, he notched up a brilliant hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata. However, the right-handed batter has done nothing of note since. He has been dismissed without scoring in his last two innings. On Thursday, May 4, he was trapped lbw by Anukul Roy for a four-ball duck as SRH went down to KKR by five runs.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Lee shared his thoughts on Brook’s batting woes. He opined:

"He is obviously a class player. He has got Test hundreds. He has got a hundred here as well. But I feel, SRH are losing a spot. May be they bring someone else instead of Harry Brook for a couple of games. Nothing against Harry Brook, he is a gun. But he is not in the right mindset.”

Brook tried to play a paddle shot against KKR left-arm spinner Anukul, but completely missed the ball.

“They have Glenn Phillips who can bat in the middle-order” - Robin Uthappa suggests alternative for Brook

Chipping in on the debate, former India batter Robin Uthappa suggested that SRH could try out Glenn Phillips in the middle-order. He opined that if things are not working, the franchise ought to look for a change. Uthappa commented:

"Probably, someone else at No. 6 instead of Harry Brook. He is having a pretty lean run. They have Glenn Phillips who can bat in the middle-order. If it's not working, it's not working, you have got to enough opportunities and if it's not coming off, it's not.”

The 37-year-old, however, backed Brook to come good with experience. He said:

"He has been on a lean patch after that hundred. He will get better at playing in India as time goes on. He will figure out a solution. He is too good a batter not to find out a solution.”

Meanwhile, SRH are languishing in the ninth position in the IPL 2023 points table, with only three wins after nine games.

