SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 2 of IPL 2025 ft. Adam Zampa & Heinrich Klaasen

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 23. The first game of the double header will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Ad

SRH reached the final of the league last year, where they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They have a fairly new-look squad now despite retaining five players, and their team combination will be watched closely since they don't exactly have all roles covered.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is SRH's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 2 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH are bound to stick to the same opening combination that took them to the final last year, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma being in excellent hitting form. The opening duo, who enjoy playing in Hyderabad, will want to give the team a flying start.

Ad

Middle Order: Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

New signing Ishan Kishan is expected to slot in at No. 3, while the retained duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are expected to follow him in the batting order. One of Kishan and Klaasen will be asked to keep wickets.

Ad

Abhinav Manohar is ideally used against spin, but the middle-order batter might have to get used to a finishing role in IPL 2025. SRH also have the option of bringing in a batting impact player to bolster their depth.

Lower Order: Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH have a few combinations to play around with when it comes to their overseas combination. Wiaan Mulder would add a bit of depth while giving captain Pat Cummins an extra seam option, while Kamindu Mendis would do the same in the spin department. But Hyderabad might want to play a specialist bowler and get depth through a domestic impact player instead.

Ad

So Adam Zampa could be picked as a frontline spin option alongside Rahul Chahar, with Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel joining Cummins in the pace department.

Impact Player Options - Aniket Verma, Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh

India Training - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 - Source: Getty

If SRH need a batting impact player, they are likely to bring in Aniket Verma, who is more suited to an attacking middle-order role than Sachin Baby and Atharva Taide.

If they can afford to pick an extra bowler, either Jaydev Unadkat - who played a key role for the franchise last year at home - or Simarjeet Singh - who Cummins named as a player to watch out for - could get the nod depending on the conditions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback