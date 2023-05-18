SRH's five highest run-scorers vs RCB in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their penultimate match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This game will take place at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

RCB have won only one of their seven matches against SRH at this venue. The last time SRH hosted RCB in Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scored a century each to help the Orange Army register a big win.

Speaking of SRH's batting dominance against Bangalore, here's a look at their top five run-scorers in matches against the Royal Challengers.

#5 Jonny Bairstow - 187 runs

Jonny Bairstow did not have a long stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad but the England wicket-keeper batter played some fine knocks for the Orange Army. He got to play three games for SRH against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bairstow scored a magnificent 56-ball 114 in his first match against Bangalore. The right-handed batter stitched up a brilliant opening stand of 185 runs for the first wicket with David Warner.

In the other two matches, Bairstow scored 61 and 12 against Bangalore. Overall, he managed 187 runs in three innings.

#4 Manish Pandey - 198 runs

Manish Pandey was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in 2009 and 2010. The Indian batter played for Pune Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

During his four-year stint with SRH, Pandey played seven innings against RCB. He aggregated 198 runs in those seven innings, with his highest score being a 38-ball 62 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2018.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - 263 runs

Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the Orange Army from 2014 to 2018. He played 10 innings for SRH against Bangalore, amassing 263 runs. Dhawan smacked two half-centuries in his first three innings for Hyderabad against Bangalore.

His top score was 50 vs RCB. Dhawan holds the record for the highest runs by an Indian for SRH against Bangalore.

#2 Kane Williamson - 367 runs

Current Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson was once a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson had a brilliant record in matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In his first seven innings against the Bangalore-based franchise, Williamson recorded five half-centuries. He scored a match-winning 44-ball 50* in the IPL 2020 Eliminator against RCB. Overall, he amassed 367 runs in 10 innings.

#1 David Warner - 647 runs

Current Delhi Capitals captain David Warner was formerly the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under Warner's captaincy, the Orange Army won their only IPL title in 2016.

Warner led SRH from the front in the IPL. He played 13 innings for Hyderabad against Bangalore and amassed 647 runs. The southpaw smacked eight half-centuries and one hundred for Hyderabad in those 13 innings, including a 38-ball 69 in the IPL 2016 Final.

To date, David Warner is the highest run-getter in IPL matches between SRH and RCB.

