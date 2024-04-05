SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 5, 2024  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in Match No. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday, April 5. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the contest.

The Super Kings began their campaign with back-to-back wins against Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans before losing to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. The Sunrisers beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Titans.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SRH vs CSK game:

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 9 credits

Heinrich Klaasen has been in jaw-dropping form for the Sunrisers in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. In three games, he has scored 167 runs at an average of 83.50 and a strike-rate of 219.73 with two half-centuries to his name. He also got a top score of 80 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He should be picked in SRH vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#2 Travis Head (SRH) – 8 credits

Travis Head can be devastating at the top of the order. The left-hander gave an account of it when he raced to an 18-ball half-century against Hardik Pandya’s MI. In two games, Head has scored runs at a strike-rate of 213.15 and that shows how destructive he has been. Fantasy users should pick him in their Dream11 teams for the SRH vs CSK match.

#1 Rachin Ravindra (CSK) – 8 credits

Rachin Ravindra has been having a decent run for the defending champions in IPL 2024. In three games, the New Zealand batter has scored 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 180.85 with a top score of 46. Although he struggled to get going against the Capitals, one can expect him to get back amongst the runs. He should be a part of SRH vs CSK Dream11 teams.

