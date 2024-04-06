SRH vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a clinical six-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5).

Batting first, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra (12) early. However, Ajinkya Rahane (35) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) were impressive to steer the team in the right direction. Shivam Dube (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (31) contributed further as the Super Kings posted 165 on the board.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma (37) provided a flying start to the home team. Then, Travis Head (31) and Aiden Markram (50) were impactful with their knocks to help the Sunrisers clinch their second win of the season in four appearances.

Meanwhile, Chennai are now in the third position after suffering two consecutive losses.

On that note, let's check out the three key moments of SRH vs CSK game:

1) Moeen Ali drops Travis Head's catch

Defending a below-par total, Chennai Super Kings needed early wickets to put the hosts under pressure. In the second ball of the first over, Travis Head tried to slash a widish delivery of Deepak Chahar, but could only find a thick edge from the bottom.

The ball carried on to a comfortable height, but Moeen couldn't gauge the pace and wasn't in a comfortable position to complete a catch. As a result, Head survived and went on to contribute 31 off 24 balls, and stitched a crucial 60-run stand with Aiden Markram.

2) Abhishek Sharma hammers Mukesh Choudhary

The youngster, Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life. After hitting fifty off 16 balls against Mumbai Indians, all eyes have been on him due to his aggressive mindset. The southpaw certainly unleashed his best yet again, as he scored 37 off 12 balls against CSK.

The left-arm seamer, Mukesh Choudhary was making his IPL comeback after nearly two years. He was taken to the cleaners by Sharma in the second over of SRH's innings. He slammed three sixes (one on a no-ball) and two fours to make it a 27-run over.

Although he was dismissed in the following over, his blistering innings helped Hyderabad to accumulate 78 runs in the powerplay. With enough runs in the bank, there was no pressure of asking rate on the incoming batters.

3) Shivam Dube's quickfire innings

After CSK could gather 48 runs off the first six overs, they needed a batter to play with a positive intent. In the eighth over, Dube arrived at the crease and immediately made his intentions clear.

The left-hander slammed a combined two sixes and two fours against Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande. Soon, he wreaked havoc by hitting consecutive sixes off T Natarajan. Although Dube made his way after scoring 45 off 24, he helped CSK post a formidable total of 165.