SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for an IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. It is the second home game of the season for SRH, who squashed Mumbai Indians at the venue a few days back.

The wicket for the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians was a batting paradise where more than 500 runs were scored in 40 overs. If a similar pitch is on offer tonight, expect SRH and CSK to shatter many all-time IPL records.

Ahead of the clash between Hyderabad and Chennai, here's a quick look at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium's pitch history.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Hyderabad has played host to 72 IPL games. Teams batting first have won 31 matches on this ground, while the other 41 matches have ended in favor of teams batting second.

Here are some important stats and numbers that fans should know from previous IPL games hosted by this venue:

IPL matches played: 72

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Matches abandoned: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Highest team total: 231/2 - SRH vs RCB, 2019

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - RR vs DC, 2008

Average first-innings total: 161

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch report for the SRH vs CSK game will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema ahead of the coin toss. It should be a flat track again, with no major changes expected from the deck offered for the last game.

SRH would love to play on a flat surface, considering how strong their batting lineup is. It will be interesting to see how CSK adapt to the conditions in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this venue. Quickfire half-tons from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to a record 277-run score in 20 overs. In reply, MI managed 246/5 in their 20 overs.

The batters hit a total of 38 sixes in 40 overs of that match. Eight wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking two of them. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: SRH 277/3 (Heinrich Klaasen 80*, Piyush Chawla 1/34) beat MI 246/5 (Tilak Varma 64, Pat Cummins 2/35) by 31 runs.