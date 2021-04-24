SRH vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 20 of IPL 2021

After opening their account in IPL 2021 with a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be keen to record another victory in the competition. SRH will play their next game against the in-form Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Hyderabad-based franchise seemed to have finally adapted to the conditions in Chennai as they crushed the Punjab Kings in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have registered three wins in their four IPL 2021 games so far. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit snapped its losing streak against the Mumbai Indians a few nights ago in Chennai.

Delhi and Hyderabad have been two of the most consistent teams in the last few IPL seasons. Last year, the two franchises clashed in Qualifier 2, where the Capitals ended the Sunrisers' campaign. SRH will look forward to taking revenge when they meet DC on Sunday evening.

Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Hyderabad and Delhi in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 11-7. Hyderabad had beaten Delhi twice in the league stage of IPL 2020, but they lost the Qualifier 2 match.

The last time these two franchises clashed in India, the Delhi Capitals beat their rivals by two wickets. It will be exciting to see if the Capitals can record another win over SRH this weekend.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Kane Williamson has scored 405 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Kiwi batsman made his return to the field in the previous game versus the Punjab Kings.

Rishabh Pant has amassed 394 runs while donning the Delhi jersey against Hyderabad in IPL, however, the new DC skipper is yet to fire all cylinders in IPL 2021.

Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have scalped 13 wickets each for Hyderabad against Delhi. While Khan is in excellent form right now, Kumar is struggling with fitness issues.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed 11 SRH batsmen in his IPL career. The South African speedster will hold the key to his team's success in their next IPL 2021 match.