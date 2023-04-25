SRH vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 34

Match 34 of IPL 2023 happened last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The Delhi Capitals registered a seven-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking their tally in the standings to four points.

DC captain David Warner opted to bat first after winning the toss in Hyderabad. Thirties from Manish Pandey and Axar Patel helped DC post 144 runs on the board. Off-spinner Washington Sundar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the home side. He returned with figures of 3/28 in four overs.

Chasing 145, Sunrisers Hyderabad could not build any big partnerships. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, and Aiden Markram lost their wickets cheaply as SRH were down to 85/5 in the 15th over.

Cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar kept SRH alive until the last over, but Mukesh Kumar's brilliance denied the Orange Army a win on home soil.

The match between SRH and DC was a low-scoring thriller. Now that the game has ended, here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz among fans on social media.

#1 The roar for David Warner at the toss for the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner returned to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the first time in four years. He was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for a long time, and under his leadership, the team lifted their only trophy in the 2016 season.

Warner was present at the toss and led the Delhi Capitals last night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. When Warner won the toss, the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium popped for him.

#2 Washington Sundar's comeback in IPL 2023

Washington Sundar remained wicketless in the first six matches of the IPL 2023. The off-spinner retained his place in the playing XI for the match against the Delhi Capitals and came to the party in style by dismissing three batters in the same over.

Sundar bowled the eighth over of DC's innings. The score was 57/2 when he dismissed David Warner. Soon after, Sundar dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan as well, as the Capitals were reduced to 62/5 after the end of the eighth over.

The SRH all-rounder gained confidence from his triple strike, and the same was reflected in his batting as well. Sundar scored 24 runs off just 15 balls, but his efforts went in vain as SRH lost by seven runs.

#3 Mukesh Kumar keeps his nerve to help Delhi Capitals record their 2nd win in IPL 2023

Mukesh Kumar's economy rate was close to 10 in IPL 2023 before the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He conceded 22 runs off his first two overs against SRH, which is why DC fans were surprised when David Warner handed the ball to Kumar to defend 13 runs off the last six balls.

To make things worse for DC, a fielding penalty was imposed because of the slow over rate, and only four fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Mukesh kept his nerve and nailed his yorkers. He conceded only five runs in the 20th over, helping DC script a memorable win.

