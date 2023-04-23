SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against the Delhi Capitals in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this encounter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first two fixtures but bounced back to win the next two. They lost to the Mumbai Indians in their next game and failed to bounce back as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in their subsequent fixture. They will have to be on their toes on Monday to get back to winning ways.

After being asked to bat first, the Sunrisers’ batters struggled to get going as a lack of big partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 134/7. Mayank Markande picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as the Super Kings chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, registered their first win of IPL 2023 in their last outing. After losing their first five games, they found the right combination and fired in unison to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their sixth game to grab two points.

Bowling first, the Capitals bowlers bowled brilliantly as they knocked over the Knight Riders on 127. In reply, the skipper David Warner hit 57 at the top of the order and gave them a solid start. The game went down to the wire and they held their nerves to get across the line with four balls to spare. The Capitals will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Details:

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 34, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 24th 2022, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely inside the powerplay. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the game

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Monday in Hyderabad, with the temperature expected to range between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We can expect Abdul Samad to come into the side in place of Mayank Agarwal who is struggling a bit.

Probable XI

Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals have found the right combination and expect them to go with the same on Monday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

The Sunrisers have lost two games on the trot and are searching for momentum. The Capitals grabbed their first win in their previous outing and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad looks a settled unit and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win Match 34 of IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

